The Camarillo Premium Outlets are seen in an undated file photo. (Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)

Four people were taken into custody this week after $5,000 worth of stolen items from stores at the Camarillo Premium Outlets was found in their vehicle, authorities said.

Members of the Camarillo Directed Enforcement Unit were patrolling the outlets at 950 Camarillo Center Drive on Wednesday when they were notified of a theft in progress at one of the stores.

Four suspects were contacted as they were leaving the store and were detained for questioning, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities found the vehicle associated with the suspects and found about $5,000 worth of stolen goods inside. The suspects also allegedly had burglary tools in their possession, officials said.

The stolen merchandise was returned and the suspects were arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft and providing false information to a peace officer.

The suspects were identified as:

Donnell Tate, 27, of Adelanto

Shaquoia Foreman, 35, of Anaheim

Beeonka Sutton, 26, of San Bernardino and

Destinee Reed, 30, of Redlands