4 arrested after police open fire in South Los Angeles

Four people were arrested on the 300 block of East 99th Street in South L.A. after an officer involved shooting on Aug. 24, 2020. (KTLA)

Four people were arrested Monday after police opened fire on at least one person in South Los Angeles, officials said.

Around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of East 99th Street for a call regarding a disturbance by a group of people possibly armed with a firearm, Detective Meghan Aguilar of the Los Angeles Police Department said.

One unit of officers arrived to an alley near the described location. As they arrived, several people ran through two buildings towards 99th Street, Aguilar said.

Then as the suspect ran through the area, there was another police unit on 99th Street.

“As they came out from between the buildings, they saw the other police unit. At that time there was an officer involved shooting,” Aguilar said.

But no one was struck by the gunfire, she said. Neither the suspects nor the officers were hurt.

Four adults were taken into custody.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Information on what led to the shooting was not yet available. The detective said the officers and witnesses would be interviewed and body-worn camera footage would be reviewed.

Around 5:40pm Southeast ofcrs responded to a call of a group in the 300 block of E. 99th St. The comments of the call indicated they were possibly armed with a gun. As ofcrs arrived in the alley to the rear of the location the suspects ran between two buildings towards 99th St. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 25, 2020