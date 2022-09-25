Police arrested four people in connection to an attempted burglary at a home in Beverly Hills Saturday evening.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home on the 600 block of North Roxbury Drive, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Police received a call regarding an attempted residential burglary at the home and responded to the scene within minutes.

One person was taken into custody at the scene, but three others had already fled on foot.

Additional units from neighboring law enforcement agencies helped set up a containment area around the scene as they searched for the outstanding suspects.

After about seven hours of intense searching, the three additional suspects were located hiding in the backyard of a home not far from the original crime scene. They were all taken into custody without incident.

The four arrestees have been identified as Dontey Watkins, 24, and Russel Foreman, 22, of Rialto; Damani Franklin, 19, of Moreno Valley; and Delontre Blaylock, a 25-year-old transient.

The four men were arrested and their vehicle was searched and impounded as part of the investigation. They are each expected be charged with residential burglary, the Police Department added.

“Because of the vigilance of officers and the cooperation from our residents, four dangerous repeat offenders were taken off the streets of Beverly Hills,” said Police Chief Mark Stainbrook.

Stainbrook promised to track down anyone who commits crimes in the city, saying “we will catch you.”