4 arrested in attempted burglary of Dr. Dre’s Brentwood home while he was hospitalized

Producer Dr. Dre arrives at the premiere screening of HBO’s “The Defiant Ones” at Paramount Studios on June 22, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

While Dr. Dre was undergoing treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for a possible brain aneurysm Tuesday night, four men were arrested after they allegedly tried to burglarize the music mogul’s Brentwood mansion, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department was alerted to a potential break-in at the home in the 12700 block of Chalon Road about 10 p.m, officials said. Security guards at the $50-million Brentwood Estates mansion spotted several men attempting to enter the home after it was reported that Dr. Dre had been hospitalized earlier in the evening, police officials said.

Officers observed a white SUV leaving the area and, after a short pursuit, stopped the vehicle and took four men into custody near Sunset Boulevard and Kenter Avenue.

LAPD officials did not identify the homeowner who was targeted by the suspected burglars, but two sources familiar with the arrests who were not authorized to discuss them and requested anonymity said it was Dr. Dre.

