4 arrested in Chino Hills for participating in organized shoplifting ring: Chino Hills Police Department

Four alleged shoplifters were arrested in Chino Hills Tuesday after stealing from multiple stores at The Shoppes, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.

The four people who were arrested — 18-year-old Jessika Jones of Los Angeles, 28-year-old Tiana Charles of Inglewood, 27-year-old Takana Cass of Los Angeles and 19-year-old Raymonie Colquicc of McDonough, Georgia — were pulled over by police after the Old Navy store at the Shoppes reported a shoplifting incident shortly after 4 p.m. and identified their vehicle as the getaway car, police said.

The four were also seen on surveillance video “concealing merchandise in bags, not related to Old Navy, and exiting the store without paying,” police said in a release.

Police pulled the car over at Grand Avenue and Pacific Vista, and when searching the vehicle, they found “merchandise belonging to Old Navy, Target, Forever 21 and H&M,” police added.

“There were no receipts and the tags were still on the merchandise,” police stated.

Charles, Jones, Cass and Colquicc were taken to the West Valley Detention Center and were booked on charges of grand theft, possession of stolen property, organized retail theft and criminal conspiracy, police added.

Jail records show that Charles, Jones and Cass were released from custody. Jail records could not be locaed for Colquicc.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chino Hills Station at 909-364-2042.

To submit information anonymously, call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.