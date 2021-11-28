4 arrested in connection with Lakewood Home Depot ‘flash mob’ theft: LASD

Four men have been arrested in connection with the flash mob theft of at least $400 in merchandise from a Home Depot in Lakewood, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday.

The men were arrested at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday on the 400 block of North Rexford Drive in Beverly Hills, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The agency was assisted by officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department in the investigation.

Authorities said Beverly Hills police officers spotted a red vehicle with front-end collision damage that matched the description of the vehicle used in the flab mob burglary in Lakewood Friday evening.

The officers conducted a traffic stop to investigate the suspect vehicle and found four male occupants who were all dressed in dark clothing, LASD said. The officers also found new tools in the vehicle, possibly from Home Depot.

Police detained the men at the traffic stop until LASD deputies arrived. The suspects have been identified as Everett Lestorkindle, a 22-year-old resident of Hawthorne, Bronz Jackson, 20, and Shawn Jones, 19, who are both residents of Los Angeles. All three were being held on $20,000 bail.

The fourth suspect, identified as Daniel DeHughes, 19, of Los Angeles was being medically treated prior to booking, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials said there were still “several more suspects, and suspect vehicles, being sought in this flash mob burglary and many more like it.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lakewood Station at 562-623-3500.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.