4 arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty LAPD officer

Four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer earlier this week, officials said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials however, did not release any further information about what the people were arrested on suspicion of, and they have not been identified.

Fernando Arroyos was gunned down during a robbery attempt while he and his girlfriend were shopping for a home in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday night.

The shooting was reported about 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Beach Street and East 87th Street after a black pickup truck approached the off-duty officer and three suspects got out.

At one point, the officer told his girlfriend to run away. An argument transpired and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The 27-year-old officer was shot and died before he could be taken to a hospital, officials said.

Five people were detained for questioning Tuesday, but it is unclear if they were later arrested in connection with the shooting.

Arroyos was a three-year veteran of the department and was assigned to the Olympic station. He is survived by his mother and stepfather. Loved ones said Arroyos was devoted to his family, and that he had recently lost his grandmother.

Arroyo’s watch commander told KTLA the young officer wanted to become a detective.

“We used him in our role calls as an inspirational person,” Lt. Rex Ingram said. “He was probably one of the nicest people I ever had the pleasure supervising. He was an amazing, talented young man. As his watch commander, it broke my heart.”

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said officials do not want to release any further information about the arrests that would compromise the investigation.

