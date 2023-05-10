A search of an illegal gambling house in Westminster led to the arrest of four individuals on Wednesday.

A total of 12 people were found in the residence in the 15800 block of Quartz Street, also known as a “slaphouse,” around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning by detectives with the Westminster Police Department.

Detectives recovered methamphetamine, fentanyl and $3,000 in cash at the residence, as well as eight gaming machines.

A search of an illegal gambling house in Westminster led to the arrest of four individuals on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 (Westminster PD)

The four individuals were arrested on charges of operating an illegal gambling house.

Anyone with information about illegal gambling houses in Westminster is asked to contact the Westminster Police Department at 714-548-3810.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.