Firefighters talk to one another near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro on July 24, 2022. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press)

Four people have been arrested in a shooting at a San Pedro park that left two people dead and several people injured earlier this summer, a law enforcement source told KTLA Monday.

Tashman Williams, 31, of Compton and Carlyle Phillips, 29, of Cypress were killed after gunfire erupted at Peck Park on July 24.

Six other people were injured during the incident, which occurred when hundreds of people were attending a car show and a weekly softball game meant for peace at the park.

Los Angeles Police Department officials had previously said that the shooting began as an altercation between two people who decided to meet at the park to settle their dispute.

Four people were arrested and booked last week on suspicion of the murder in connection with the shooting, the LAPD source said:

Raynard French, 56, was arrested in Carson

Travion McCraw, 31, was arrested in Lake Elsinore

Antoine Newsome, 41, was arrested in Gardena

Kenyon Siler, 48, was arrested in Long Beach

Authorities have not elaborated on the suspects’ roles in the shooting.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Monday.

