The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrests of four men in separate sexual assaults in the San Fernando Valley and are seeking additional victims.

The incidents occurred between June 28 and July 7, according to the LAPD.

One of the suspects, 43-year-old Edgar Munoz, previously worked as an English teacher at Polytechnic High School in Sun Valley and other schools.

Los Angeles Police announced several arrests related to sexual assaults in the San Fernando Valley. July 12, 2023. (KTLA)

He was arrested on suspicion of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor in Chatsworth dating back to 2019, according to LAPD.

Cedric Tinsley, 25, was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a victim before taking off in the victim’s car. He is being held without bail, police said.

Two of the suspects had already been identified:

Mario Orozco, 31, is accused of breaking into several homes and sexually assaulting victims in the Reseda area. He is suspected in a number of hot prowl burglaries and/or sexual assaults.

Blessing Wainiwheh, 31, was arrested after allegedly raping a victim.

Authorities provided photos and detailed descriptions of the suspects in hopes of identifying more possible victims.

Anyone with information about the alleged assailants, or believes they may have been victimized by them, is asked to call Detective Arellano at 34839@lapd.online or 818-832-1167 or Detective Joseph Hampton at 36817@lapd.online or 818-374-7717.