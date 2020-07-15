4 arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officer at downtown L.A. protest

Four people were arrested on suspicion of battery on a police officer Tuesday afternoon during a downtown Los Angeles protest, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The four men were near protesters on Wilshire Boulevard and South Figueroa Street about 3:45 p.m., said Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesman for the LAPD.

“Officers were in the area when they observed a couple individuals who they decided to talk to,” he said. “I guess there were some protesters there in the area and they apparently were getting involved with the officers.”

Lopez could not confirm whether the four people arrested were the protesters themselves. He said he doesn’t know what they did to the officer.

