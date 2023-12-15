An overnight crime spree targeted the San Fernando Valley and police say the burglary crew hit all four businesses in under 20 minutes.

The business owners, some of whom have been hit before, are frustrated and said they’re running out of patience with the justice system.

Police are investigating the four burglaries which took place around the same time in the morning along Ventura Boulevard on Friday. They say the crimes are connected.

Around 3:30 a.m., surveillance video captured four hooded suspects ransacking Equivalence shoe store in Encino.

Approximately seven miles west, straight down Ventura Boulevard, three suspects were seen carrying crowbars and tools to target Bliss Pharmacy in Woodland Hills. Security footage shows the getaway car, a white four-door Lexus, back into the parking lot. The license plate was covered with a towel.

The pharmacy owner, who did not want to reveal herself, told KTLA that the burglary attempt was unsuccessful. However, it’s the second time in two weeks her business has been hit.

“It’s an invasion of your privacy,” the pharmacy owner said. “This is my workplace. This is my business. I worked hard for it. It’s disappointing.”

After an unsuccessful break-in, the suspects moved next door to Bliss Nail Salon, cutting and prying their way through the front entrance and running through the store.

During the fourth break-in, burglars smashed through the front window display at Michael’s Custom Clothes in Sherman Oaks. Once the alarm went off, they were only able to get away with a mannequin dressed in a suit.

Construction crews worked throughout the day to repair the security gate at Equivalence. According to the owner, the thieves stole more than $120,000 worth of merchandise.

Business owners say they feel helpless.

Jerry Garcia, owner of Archers Lock and Security, said after his shop was burglarized, he and his neighbors invested in surveillance cameras, alarms, and security gates, but the crooks kept coming.

“I feel like in the state of California right now and especially in Los Angeles, nobody’s on the business owner’s side,” he said. “They’re letting people out of jail that are doing crimes and nobody’s afraid of anything anymore. They know that it’s just gonna be a slap on the wrist and they’re just gonna be let out and they’re gonna be back on the streets doing the same negative stuff that they’re already doing. So there’s no fear at all.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said as many as eight suspects in three different vehicles were involved in all of these incidents.

At one point, responding officers spotted a black Dodge Durango and a pursuit began, but the chase was quickly called off due to the suspect’s erratic driving. That suspect vehicle was last seen heading north on the 101 Freeway.