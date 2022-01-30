4-car wreck traps 2 on 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles

A SigAlert was issued for the southbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles after a four-car wreck left two people trapped.

The wreck occurred at about 7:45 p.m. just north of Third Street, according to Officer Brandt of the California Highway Patrol, and the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes were closed for more than an hour.

The SigAlert was canceled at about 9 p.m., according to the CHP.

One of the four vehicles was overturned, and firefighters had to extricate two passengers, who are not believed to be critically injured, the LAFD said in an alert.

An additional two patients were also evaluated by first responders, though their condition is unknown.