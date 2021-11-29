4 children, 1 woman shot and killed at Lancaster home; man detained

An investigation is underway into the shooting deaths of a woman and four children who were found at a Lancaster home Sunday night, officials said.

Deputies first responded to the home on the 3500 Block of Garnet Lane after getting a call around 10:27 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said in a news release.

They arrived to find a woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

One girl and three boys — all under the age of 12 — were also found with gunshot wounds to their upper torsos.

All five were pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.



A man believed to be the children’s father was detained when he arrived at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station lobby, the Sheriff’s Department said.

He was being interviewed by investigators Monday morning.

The nature of the man’s relationship to the woman is unclear and no further details were immediately available.

Video from the scene showed ambulances and police cars swarming the suburban neighborhood as investigators probed the home that was closed off with police tape.



Anyone with information about the killings is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.