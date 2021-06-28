4 children, 2 adults hurt as school bus and minivan collide in Santa Ana

A minivan and school bus are seen following a collision in Santa Ana on June 28, 2021, in photos released by the Santa Ana Police Department.

Four children and two adults were injured Monday afternoon when a charter school bus collided with a minivan in Santa Ana.

About 1:15 p.m., officials responded to the crash in the 500 block of South Daisy Avenue, according to Orange County Fire Authority spokesperson Sean Doran.

One adult and two children were taken to a hospital. Another adult and two other children were assisted by paramedics at the scene.

Doran said he didn’t have information about the cause of the crash or the extent of the injuries.

FF/PM’s tended to 6 patients at a traffic collision involving a bus & a minivan this afternoon on S. Daisy Ave in @CityofSantaAna. 1 adult & 1 pediatric pt. transported as trauma pts. with FF/PM’s. 1 add’l pediatric pt. transported by ambulance. 3 add’l pts. declined transport. pic.twitter.com/jqkLakKWWJ — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) June 28, 2021