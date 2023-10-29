The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the deaths of two children and the hospitalizations of two others in Lancaster.

According to an LASD release, deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of East Avenue J-2 shortly before midnight on Saturday after a call came in alleging children were being harmed at the location.

“Upon arrival, deputies contacted a female adult and conducted a check of the location,” the LASD release said. “Deputies found four children under the age of ten suffering from lacerations to their bodies.”

The children were immediately transported to a local hospital where two of them were pronounced dead, authorities said.

The other two children are said to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

An unidentified man has been detained as a person of interest, LASD said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous information can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by vising the Crime Stoppers website.