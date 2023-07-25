A 4-day-old baby was airlifted in Palmdale on July 24, 2023. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

A baby suffering from a medical emergency was airlifted from Palmdale to Los Angeles, authorities tweeted Monday.

Air Rescue units were called to the scene and found the distressed 4-day-old baby.

The exact type of medical emergency the child was suffering from was not disclosed.

Images show crews working on the baby and then carrying the child in a car seat to an air rescue vehicle.

The baby was transported by LASD’s Air Rescue 5 team to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Department did not give an update on the baby’s condition but wrote “Saving lives priority 1” in its post.