A baby suffering from a medical emergency was airlifted from Palmdale to Los Angeles, authorities tweeted Monday.
Air Rescue units were called to the scene and found the distressed 4-day-old baby.
The exact type of medical emergency the child was suffering from was not disclosed.
Images show crews working on the baby and then carrying the child in a car seat to an air rescue vehicle.
The baby was transported by LASD’s Air Rescue 5 team to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for treatment.
The Sheriff’s Department did not give an update on the baby’s condition but wrote “Saving lives priority 1” in its post.