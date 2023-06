A crash on the 5 Freeway in Downey claimed the lives of four people early Saturday morning.

According to CHP, the solo vehicle crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 5 Freeway west of the 605 Freeway.

CHP confirmed that the vehicle was on fire when they arrived and that all four occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

All lanes of the 5 Freeway have since reopened.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.