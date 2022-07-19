Four deputies were injured in a chain-reaction crash that occurred as they were making an arrest in Yorba Linda early Tuesday.

The incident occurred about 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Casa Loma Avenue and Imperial Highway, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

A driver traveling south on Imperial Highway struck multiple patrol vehicles, causing one Sheriff’s Department unit to hit four deputies.

The deputies were arresting a man suspected of a misdemeanor offense when the collision occurred, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The injuries to the deputies were described as minor to moderate. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The man who was being arrested had been detained in the back of one of the patrol vehicles at the time of the crash. He also suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The driver who struck the patrol vehicles was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The California Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation.