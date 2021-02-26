4 detained in connection with 2 separate carjackings of marijuana delivery drivers in Pasadena

Authorities have identified and arrested four suspects in connection with two separate armed carjackings involving marijuana delivery services last month in Pasadena, officials said Friday.

The incidents occurred within a two-week period, the Pasadena Police Department said in a news release.

In the first case, which occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the area of Prescott Street and El Molino Avenue after receiving a call about a driver of a marijuana dispensary van being carjacked at gunpoint, authorities said.

Officers were unable to locate the suspects, the department said, adding that the victim’s white van was later found abandoned in a Rose Bowl parking lot shortly after the crime.

Then on Jan. 28, at about 9:48 p.m., officers responded to a similar incident in the 500 block of Del Monte Street, where a driver of another marijuana dispensary van had been carjacked at gunpoint.

Responding officers were unable to locate the suspects in that incident, too. Police also found the victim’s van in a similar state unoccupied near the Rose Bowl.

The loss in each incident was an undisclosed amount of currency and marijuana merchandise, police said.

Detectives ultimately identified and arrested four suspects, the department announced Friday. They include:

Thania Martinez, a 23-year-old Palmdale resident, was arrested on Jan. 28 and has been charged with one count of carjacking. Her bail has been set at $150,000.

Daniel Cervantes, a 24-year-old Pasadena resident, was arrested on Feb. 8 by the Anaheim Police Department in connection with a similar incident within their jurisdiction. Cervantes has been charged with two counts of carjacking and two counts of robbery, with bail set at $410,000.

Terry Wilson, a 25-year-old Altadena resident, was arrested on Feb. 18. Wilson has been charged with two counts of carjacking and two counts of robbery, with his bail set at $1,360,000.

Justine Holguin, a 22-year-old Anaheim resident, was arrested on Feb. 19. Holguin has been charged with two counts of carjacking and two counts of robbery, with her bail set at $250,000.

Pasadena police said detectives have gathered information to believe that the four suspects may be responsible for similar carjacking and robbery incidents in other jurisdictions. They are also continuing to investigate whether the suspects were involved in any additional incidents.

Anyone with information about these crimes, or any other similar crimes, is encouraged to call the Pasadena Police at 626-744-424. Those who wish to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org.