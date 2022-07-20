Four people have been arrested after they stole designer handbags from a Neiman Marcus store at Fashion Island Shopping Center in Newport Beach on Wednesday, but several thieves remain on the loose, police said.

The theft was reported at about 4:15 p.m., when store employees called the Newport Beach Police Department to report seven men stealing purses off of the Chanel display, according to Sgt. Vincelet.

As the thieves were trying to leave the store, they came to a locked glass door, which they smashed on their way out, police said.

The group then split up and got into two vehicles, a red sedan and a white BMW, as they fled the scene.

Police located the white BMW and pursued it to Bolsa Avenue and the 405 Freeway, where the car’s occupants attempted to get out and escape on foot.

Police took all four people, three males and a female, into custody, and while their identities have not yet been released, police say they recovered several purses that were discarded during the chase.

Police did not disclose any further information about the other vehicle or its occupants.