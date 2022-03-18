Hemet police took four teens into custody Friday for their alleged role in an incident that left a young skateboarder seriously injured last month.

The teens are accused of pushing a 15-year-old boy off of his skateboard and into traffic where he was hit by a car and seriously injured. The boy suffered major head and brain injuries and remains hospitalized.

It happened on Monday, Feb. 28, near the intersection of Stetson Avenue and Seven Hills Drive.

The teen was riding his skateboard near the intersection when he was confronted by a group of young people, police said. The confrontation got physical and the boy was thrown from his skateboard and into the street where he was hit by a vehicle. His skateboard was also stolen, police said.

On Friday, police took three 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old into custody in connection to the incident. All four of the teens attend the same high school, but detectives have not said if the victim was one of their classmates.

The teens will be transported to the Riverside County Juvenile Hall where they will await charges for their roles in the incident, police said. Their names will not be released at this time due to their ages.

The victim’s parents, who police said have remained at their son’s bedside, have been informed of the new developments.

Investigators said there are no additional suspects wanted.