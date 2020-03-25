4 hospital workers among 39 coronavirus cases confirmed in Ventura County

Motorists travel on Interstate 8 in San Diego as a sign encourages hand washing on March 15, 2020. (Credit: Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)

A total of 39 coronavirus cases, including four hospital employees, have been confirmed in Ventura County as of Tuesday morning, according to the county’s public health department.

Three physicians and one administrator at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura tested positive for the virus, according to a hospital representative.

Each of the employees is “doing fine” and being quarantined at home, representative Michael Ellingson said Tuesday. No other details regarding the employees were made public. The transmission method in the infections is unknown.

There is currently only one patient with COVID-19 being treated at the hospital, Ellingson said. That patient’s condition is unknown at this time.

