4 hospitalized after rollover crash in Los Angeles

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Six people were involved in a collision in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles on July 27, 2020. (KTLA)

Six people were involved in a collision in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles on July 27, 2020. (KTLA)

Six people were involved in a collision Monday night in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles, officials said.

Two vehicles collided, leaving one of them overturned, at an intersection near 452 East Century Blvd. around 8:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Six adults were involved in the incident, the department said. Four were transported to a local hospital, including one person with a critical injury, while two people were released at the scene.

No one was ejected from either of the vehicles.

The front portion of a grey or beige Honda sedan appeared to be completely destroyed.

A dozen firefighters were at the scene Monday night.

No further details were immediately available.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter