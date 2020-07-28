4 hospitalized after rollover crash in Los Angeles

Six people were involved in a collision in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles on July 27, 2020. (KTLA)

Six people were involved in a collision Monday night in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles, officials said.

Two vehicles collided, leaving one of them overturned, at an intersection near 452 East Century Blvd. around 8:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Six adults were involved in the incident, the department said. Four were transported to a local hospital, including one person with a critical injury, while two people were released at the scene.

No one was ejected from either of the vehicles.

The front portion of a grey or beige Honda sedan appeared to be completely destroyed.

A dozen firefighters were at the scene Monday night.

No further details were immediately available.