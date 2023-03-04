Four people are hospitalized after a gunman opened fire at a San Pedro beach on Saturday night. (Citizen, OnScene.TV)

Five people were hospitalized after a gunman opened fire at a San Pedro beach on Saturday night.

The victims were all males aged 15, 28, 45, and 51, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the White Point/Royal Palms County Beach around 5:44 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, five victims were found injured. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

One victim is in critical condition, three victims are in serious condition and the fifth victim is in stable condition, said LAPD.

The gunman used a semi-automatic handgun and fled the scene in a gray sedan, authorities said.

Investigators believe there was an altercation that escalated into a shooting.

The suspect remains at large and no arrests have been made, police said.

He is described as a man of mixed ethnicity in his 20s. He stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

He has a buzzcut and was wearing a black mask during the shooting, police said.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and Los Angeles City Councilmember Tim McOsker released a joint statement saying:

“We’re outraged and saddened by the shooting at Royal Palms Beach in San Pedro that has left 5 people injured. It’s tragically ironic that today we hosted a gun buy-back event just a few miles away from this location. Gun violence is wreaking havoc on our community.

Royal Palms Beach will be closed tomorrow and going forward earlier on weekends as we work on plans together to ensure safety and peaceful community use.”

Details remain limited and authorities are still investigating the scene.