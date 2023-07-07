Four people were hospitalized in critical condition after a high-speed crash in Woodland Hills on July 8 2023. (Citizen)

Four people were critically injured after a violent, high-speed crash in Woodland Hills on Friday night.

The collision happened on the 6200 block of North Owensmouth Avenue around 10:37 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

All four victims required extrication — two people from each vehicle, officials said.

Citizen video at the scene shows the crash sheared a fire hydrant and left one SUV overturned and a sedan completely destroyed on a sidewalk near a tree.

The collision left a trail of destruction in its wake, with flooded roads from the sheared hydrant to a ton of auto debris strewn across the roadway.

All victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition. One victim was identified as a male. The ages and genders of the other victims were not released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.