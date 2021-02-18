4 hurt in fiery crash involving ice cream truck in South L.A.

Four people were injured when a speeding car collided with an ice cream truck in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles Thursday, officials said.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of 65th Street and Normandie Avenue, according to William Cooper, a media relations officer for the L.A. Police Department.

The ice cream truck was headed west through the intersection when it collided with a car speeding down Normandie, said LAPD Sgt. Guy Juneau.

The force of the crash caused the ice cream truck to overturn, and a fire broke out, Juneau said.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found the passenger car still ablaze, though its occupants had escaped to safety, the L.A. Fire Department said in an alert.

Two people were in each vehicle, and three of them suffered fractured legs, including both people in the car as well as a passenger in the ice cream truck, Juneau said.

The ice cream truck’s driver also complained of pain.

Investigators believe speed was a factor, but they don’t think alcohol or drugs played a role.

No further details were available Thursday night.