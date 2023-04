Four people were injured in a crash on the 5 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs after two vehicles lost control and one caught fire, authorities said.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. in the southbound span at the exit with Rosecrans Avenue.

Four people were injured in a crash on the 5 Freeway after two vehicles lost control and one caught fire on Thursday April 27, 2023. (KeyNews)

Two victims were ejected from their vehicle and rushed to the hospital in unknown conditions, and two others were treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.