6 injured, including firefighters who suffered electric shock, in city of Orange blaze

At least three firefighters suffered electric shock injuries after a vehicle caught fire between two homes, bringing down a power line in the city of Orange on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze was reported just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of 211 S Earlham St., according to an Orange City Fire Department spokesperson. It took 80 firefighters about an hour to put the blaze out.

Four firefighters were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, and were waiting to be released as of 3:30 p.m. The two injured civilians were both treated and released at the scene.

One family pet perished in the fire, the department said.

The flames were sparked when a vehicle caught fire between two homes, and then a power line came down, officials said. The flames then spread to multiple structures.

Sky5 aerial footage showed parts of at least two homes completely charred, with several firefighters at the scene.

About 15 to 20 resident have been displaced, according to the Orange City Fire.

The Orange Police Department closed several streets in the area, including Chapman Avenue, Earlham Street and Washington Avenue.

Orange City Firefighters on scene at 211 S Earlham St on 3rd alarm structure fire. Please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/xTecGq7fwe — Orange City Fire (@orange_city_fd) April 30, 2021