Four people died when a driver lost control and crashed on the southbound 110 Freeway in the South Los Angeles area late Thursday night.

The solo-vehicle crash occurred around 11:40 p.m. near the Slauson Avenue offramp.

The driver of a four-door Infinity sedan “just missed the Slauson offramp,” California Highway Patrol Officer Roberto Gomez said.

The Infinity spun out of control before hitting a sound wall and catching fire.

Four people were killed in a fiery crash on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles on June 15, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

Firefighters doused the flames and discovered four people inside the vehicle.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was believed to be between 20 and 30 years of age, Gomez said.

Gomez couldn’t confirm the ages of the other occupants but said “they’re younger in age.”

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Witnesses said the Infinity may have been involved in street racing but the information has not been confirmed by CHP investigators.

Gomez did say that speed appeared to be a factor in the crash and mentioned that drivers tend not to respect the speed law during the early morning hours.

“Unfortunately, four lives lost. Four families affected,” Gomez said.

All freeway lanes had reopened as of 5:15 a.m.