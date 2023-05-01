Four men were killed in a shooting in Kern County Sunday night.

The incident was reported around 11:20 p.m. at a home in Mojave, authorities said.

Responding Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies found three victims dead at the scene.

A fourth victim was taken to a hospital where he was later declared dead.

The victims were only described as being men in their 20s or 30s.

Lt. Daniel Perez said the victims had injuries related to a “violent assault.”

Another source confirmed to KGET that the victims had been fatally shot.

No arrests have been made and the motive behind the shooting is unknown.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Mojave is a desert community about 65 miles east of downtown Bakersfield.