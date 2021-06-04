4 killed, including 2 children, in Lancaster big rig crash; young boy hospitalized

Four people were killed and another was injured in a head-on crash involving a big rig in Lancaster on Friday, officials said.

Just after 9 a.m., the big rig and a 2019 Dodge Challenger collided in the eastbound lane of Avenue G near north 30th Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There were five people, including two woman and three young children, inside the Dodge.

The driver, a 62-year-old woman, died at the scene, CHP said.

The 59-year-old woman in the passenger seat was airlifted to Holy Cross Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Two of the children, boys ages 6 and 9, were transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, where they died, officials said.

The third child, a 5-year-old boy, was airlifted in unknown condition to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where he was being treated Friday afternoon.

The truck driver, a 44-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.

No further details were immediately available.