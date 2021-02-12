4 killed, including 2 minors, in multi-vehicle collision in San Jacinto

A multi-vehicle collision Thursday evening left four people dead in San Jacinto, officials said.

Around 8:16 p.m., deputies responded to a major injury traffic collision near the intersection of Ramona Expressway and 7th Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrived within minutes and located the collision involving five vehicles.

One occupant inside a black Nissan Armada and two occupants in a white Kia Optima were pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said.

A third occupant in the Kia Optima was transported to Riverside University Health System in critical condition and later succumbed to her injuries.

Two of the deceased were minors: an 11-year-old girl from Eastvale and a 16-year-old girl from Hemet, coroner’s records show. The two others killed were identified as Elizabeth Muniz, 37, of Hemet, and Michal Tostado, 31, of Hemet, according to the records.

Information on what caused the wreck and the relationship of the victims, was not yet released.

It is not yet know if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call Deputy Munoz of the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Station at 951-654-2702.

#7thIncident [CONTINUED] Hemet City FD and Soboba FD are assisting. Mercy Air Ambulance (Mercy3) has been started. pic.twitter.com/8MSD9zpXRa — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) February 12, 2021