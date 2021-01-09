4 men arrested in connection with shooting death of 14-year-old Long Beach boy; firearms seized

Long Beach police released photos of firearms they seized on Jan. 7 and 8, 2021.

Four men were arrested this week in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old Long Beach boy, officials said Friday.

On Dec. 16, Arthur Touch was located in a roadway on the 1400 block of St. Louis Avenue around 8:50 p.m., with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper torso, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Touch, 14, was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.

Through an investigation, detectives uncovered evidence indicating that a dispute took place between the 14-year-old and four men.

“The dispute escalated to a physical assault which led to the victim being shot prior to the suspects fleeing the scene,” Long Beach Police said in a statement.

On Wednesday and Thursday, detectives issued search warrants at the following locations: the 2000 block of Linden Avenue, the 400 block of 21st Street and the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue. They recovered four handguns, seven rifles and ammunition.

The firearms are not believed to be involved with the murder but authorities are continuing their investigation.

The four people were then arrested in connection with Touch’s death.

19-year-old Jose Martinez was arrested Wednesday at his residence in the 2000 block of Linden Avenue

18-year-old Jacob Valentin was arrested Wednesday near his residence in the 400 block of 21st Street

25-year-old Junior Parra and 23-year-old Ricardo Parra, who are brothers, were both arrested on Thursday by California Highway Patrol in San Diego, near the U.S. border with Mexico. The brothers were involved in a vehicle and foot pursuit with officers after attempting to flee.

All four suspects were booked on suspicion of one count of murder, the department said. They are each being held in the Long Beach City Jail on $2,000,000 bail.

“Any loss of life due to violence is unacceptable, but the murder of a 14-year-old should be an outrage to our entire community,” said Chief of Police Robert G. Luna.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact detectives Oscar Valenzuela or Eric Thai at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-8477 or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.