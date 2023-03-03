Four men have been arrested on suspicion of burglarizing the Ventura County Fairgrounds last summer, officials announced Friday.

More than $500,000 in cash was stolen from the administration building of the fairgrounds in Ventura on Aug. 10.

California Highway Patrol officers eventually served four search warrants in Los Angeles County for the suspects, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Alexander Piceno, 28, of Baldwin Park, Rafael Morales, 56, of La Puente, Carlos Aranda 44, of Los Angeles, and Jesus Rios 55, of El Monte, were arrested on Thursday.

They are expected to be formally charged with theft of public money, burglary, grand theft and conspiracy on Monday.

Morales, Rios and Aranda are being held on $1 million bail, while Piceno has bail set at $500,000, officials said. They face up to five years in prison if convicted as charged.

“Since last summer, the public has been demanding answers for this burglary at our fairgrounds and thanks to the tireless work of the California Highway Patrol, these four men were found, apprehended and arrested,” District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said in a statement. “Our office will be filing four felony counts against the defendants and we look forward to bringing these men to justice.”