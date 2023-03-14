The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department uniform sleeve patch is seen in an undated photo released by the department.

Four men have been arrested and face charges of murder in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man in Riverside County, authorities announced Tuesday.

The alleged homicide occurred on Feb. 26, just before 6:30 p.m., at a residence in the 38000 block of Via Majorca in La Cresta.

Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, who responded to the scene on reports of a shooting, discovered the victim, Andrew Cisneros, suffering from gunshot wounds. They attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, but the 34-year-old was declared dead at the scene, according to an RCSD news release.

At that time, investigators said that at least two suspects had fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Less than a month later, one of the suspects in the case was identified as 29-year-old Jose Daniel Aguilar from Orange. He was arrested on March 5 after a traffic stop in Moreno Valley.

Just a few days after that, on March 10, investigators identified and arrested two more men believed to be involved in Cisneros’ death. Hemet resident Richard Smith, 23, was arrested during a traffic stop. The second suspect, 37-year-old Enrique Rojas, was arrested at his home in Murrieta.

A fourth suspect, 37-year-old Manuel Rico, was arrested on March 13 during a traffic stop in an unincorporated area of Perris.

29-year-old Jose Daniel Aguilar of Orange (RCSD)

37-year-old Enrique Rojas of Murrieta (RCSD)

23-year-old Richard Smith of Hemet (RCSD)

All four men were arrested for murder and booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center. A booking photo was not available for Rico.

Authorities did not release any information on the motive or the suspects’ relationship to the victim, adding that the investigation is still active and there are no further details to release at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Rodriguez at the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station at 951-245-3300 or Investigator G. Gonzalez with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.