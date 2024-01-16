Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead in a Palmdale home on Tuesday.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to reports of medical distress at a home on the 37500 block of 17th Street at around 4:30 p.m.

Arriving crews found four people, identified only as adult males, inside the residence. They were unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire crews contacted L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies who also responded to the home.

No one else was discovered inside the house. It’s unclear what type of medical issue the men were experiencing at the time as the events leading up to their death remain under investigation.

No details on anything else that may have been found at the scene were released. The official cause of death will be determined by the coroner’s office.