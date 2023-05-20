Four men have been hospitalized, with at least two in critical condition, after being shot near downtown Los Angeles Saturday morning.

Los Angeles police officers responded to the 1000 block of Ingraham outside the 1010 Wilshire Apartments just after 2:00 a.m.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found four men suffering gunshot wounds.

Detectives say there was an altercation between two groups of men who knew each other. At least one male suspect shot multiple rounds and then fled the scene in a white BMW with at least two other men.

The suspects are still at large and no arrests have been made.

The four victims were transported to a nearby hospital. Two of the men are in stable condition, while the other two are in critical condition.

It is unclear what led to the altercation.

This story is developing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the L.A. police department.