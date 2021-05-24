4 more apparent BB gun shootings reported on 91 Fwy in SoCal, latest in series of over 70 incidents

The California Highway Patrol is investigating four new reports of apparent BB or pellet gun shootings on Monday, all of which took place in a 10-minute span on a stretch of the 91 Freeway in Riverside County.

The attacks mark the latest in a series of more than 70 similar incidents in Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles counties that have left dozens of vehicles damaged over the past month.

Investigators say it’s possible more than one more person is responsible for the shootings, as the attacks have been spread out to so many different locations.

“The likelihood that it is more than one person — there is definitely a possibility there,” CHP Officer Dan Olivas told KTLA.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on May 24, 2021.