4 more LAPD officers suspected in gang-labeling scandal, bringing total to 10

At least four more Los Angeles police officers are suspected by prosecutors of putting false gang information on field interview cards, according to an internal record from the L.A. County district attorney’s office.

The claims bring the total number of Metropolitan Division officers suspected of inputting false information on such cards to 10. The six others were criminally charged in the case last year; each has pleaded not guilty.

It was unclear whether the additional four officers, who remain under investigation, would also face charges. Dist. Atty George Gascón’s office declined to comment on the matter. Capt. Stacy Spell, an LAPD spokesman, said the department also would not comment for fear of jeopardizing the integrity of an ongoing investigation.

The document identified three of the four officers by their last names: Fernandez, McGinley and Walker. The fourth officer was identified as “Officer Samantha Stauber (Fielder),” though her attorney, Matthew McNicholas, identified her as Samantha Fiedler.

