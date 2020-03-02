4 O.C. firefighters isolated in Irvine after transporting patient with symptoms similar to coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority are being isolated in Irvine after they transported a patient with symptoms similar to coronavirus, officials announced Monday.

The patient, who recently traveled internationally, was transported by the firefighters on Saturday, Colleen Windsor, a spokeswoman for the agency, told KTLA.

The firefighters are currently being isolated at Irvine Station 20 out of an abundance of caution, Windsor said. The station, located at 7050 Corsair, is temporarily out of use. In addition, truck 20, which is used at that station, was decontaminated.

The patient who was showing symptoms is being tested to determine whether he or she has coronavirus.

No further details about the patient, including where that person traveled, were released.

There are 91 cases of coronavirus in the U.S., according to health officials. Ten states have reported cases and a total of six people have died in Washington state.

Globally, the virus has spread to 60 countries, and more than 3,000 people have died from the COVID-19 illness it causes.

From @OCFA_PIO : 4 OCFA firefighters being isolated at Irvine Station 20 after they transported patient with symptoms similar to coronavirus Saturday night. Patient recently traveled internationally. Tests on whether or not patient actually had virus underway. — Chip Yost (@ChipYost) March 2, 2020