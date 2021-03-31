4 out of 5 L.A. County residents over age 16 could be vaccinated by end of June

Nurse Nili Steiner administers a vaccine to Henry Fredricks, right, at a pop-up vaccination clinic in Los Angeles.(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Four out of five eligible Angelenos could be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of June, assuming a sufficient number of doses flows into Los Angeles County, a top health official said this week.

“Reaching such a milestone is possible with increased allocations, and it would dramatically change the trajectory of the pandemic here in L.A. County,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said during a briefing Wednesday.

And officials do project supplies will swell significantly over the next month.

This week, the total number of doses flowing into L.A. — a pipeline that includes direct allocations to pharmacies, health clinics and federally managed sites — is around 500,000. By the end of April, Ferrer said, the hope is that the weekly haul is around 700,000 doses.

