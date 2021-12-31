4 transported to hospital after Green Meadows shooting: LAFD

The LAPD and LAFD are on scene after a reported shooting in Green Meadows on Dec. 31, 2021. (KTLA)

The Los Angeles Fire Department is evaluating six patients after a reported shooting in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. near the intersection of 103rd Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Footage from Sky5 showed firefighters and police officers gathered in front of a Superior Grocers.

Initial reports indicated four people had been wounded, but Margaret Stewart of the LAFD confirmed that six people were hurt.

Two people were in critical condition, two people were in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries and two declined transport to the hospital, Stewart said.

The names, genders and ages of the victims have not been disclosed, but aerial footage from Sky5 showed multiple victims on gurneys being loaded into ambulances.