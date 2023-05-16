Four people, including two children, suffered critical injuries in a head-on collision in Riverside early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. at Arlington and Stover avenues, and involved a Nissan sedan and a white Honda sedan.

The male driver of the Nissan and three passengers, including two juveniles, were rushed to a hospital in critical condition, a Riverside Police spokesperson told KTLA. The male driver of the Honda also suffered serious injuries.

Video from the scene showed Riverside City Fire crews extricating the occupants of the Nissan, at least two of whom appeared to be unconscious. Both vehicles had severe front-end damage.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.