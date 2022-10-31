A Hazmat response at LAX is seen on Oct. 31, 2022. (Citizen)

At least four people have been sickened, including one who is in “grave condition,” after a reported Carbon Dioxide leak at Los Angeles International Airport Monday morning.

The incident was reported around 7 a.m. in the Terminal 8 baggage area, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department news alert.

Three patients were in mild distress, but one was said to be in grave condition, according to the fire department.

A fire department hazardous materials team has been sent to the airport to investigate the apparent gas leak.

Terminal 8 was cleared of passengers during the investigation, according to a tweet from LAX.

United flights inbound to LAX were being held at their airport of origin during the hazmat investigation, the airport stated.

Travelers were urged to check with their airline for updates on flights.

Check back for updates on this developing story.