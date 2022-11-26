Gunfire erupted at a party in Hawthorne early Saturday morning, sending four people to the hospital.

Authorities tell KTLA that a large party was taking place in the 3500 block of Rosecrans Avenue at Cerise Ave. when an argument broke out between several individuals and shots were fired.

Four male victims were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, including one who ran to a nearby 7-Eleven.

Conditions of the victims were not immediately available and it was unclear if anyone had been arrested.

The crime scene encompassed several city blocks that were closed throughout the morning.