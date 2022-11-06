Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Four people were stabbed Sunday night in Montebello after what officials reported as a domestic dispute within a family.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of North 5th Street just before 6 p.m., according to Michael Chee, Public Information Officer for the City of Montebello.

Officers with the Montebello Police Department arrived on the scene to find four stabbing victims.

Paramedics and ambulances were called to the scene and all four victims, including one who was in serious condition, were transported to the hospital.

Authorities did not provide any information about the age and genders of those involved in the alleged dispute.

Details surrounding the incident are unclear, but detectives remained on the scene interviewing witnesses and other family members.