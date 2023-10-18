A driver is facing manslaughter charges after he struck and killed four women on Pacific Coast Highway on Tuesday night, and new information indicates that the four victims were students of Pepperdine University.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 21000 block of PCH, near La Costa Beach and east of the Malibu Pier, authorities said.

Pepperdine addressed the deadly collision on social media, saying that they have “reason to believe” that the four victims were studying at the University’s Seaver College of Liberal Arts.

Pepperdine is located in Malibu roughly four miles from where the crash occurred.

“We continue to cooperate with law enforcement and care for loved ones affected by this tragic event,” the university said on X, formerly Twitter. “As we await further details from the investigation, we pray for our entire community.”

Investigators said the male driver of a black BMW was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control, sideswiped several parked vehicles, and crashed into a group of young women who were walking in the area.

Four victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to a nearby hospital in unknown conditions.

The 22-year-old driver, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested on vehicular manslaughter charges. Authorities do not believe he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Witnesses say that they saw the driver get out of his wrecked car unharmed before being pinned to the ground by several people.

A woman who has lived in the area for many years told KTLA that the stretch of Pacific Coast Highway is known as “Dead Man’s Curve” due to the high number of accidents, nearly all of which involve speeding drivers.

“Every six months there’s another accident,” the woman, who did not want to appear on camera, told KTLA 5’s Carlos Herrera. “There was one three months ago, there was one four months ago, and they are all within these five to six houses.”

The woman believes that the only way to stop the crashes is to modify the road physically or lower the speed limit.

“They need to put flashers up … or put some road bumps, or lower it down to 35 miles per hour,” she said. “Because nobody goes 45, everybody goes 55.”

Pacific Coast Highway was closed between Las Flores Canyon Road and Carbon Canyon Road more than 12 hours after the crash but reopened as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials are expected to provide more details around noon on Wednesday.