4 quakes rattle Riverside County mountains north of Anza, the largest magnitude 3.5

A magnitude 3.5 quake that hit the San Jacinto Mountains north of Anza on Sept. 21, 2021, is seen in a map provided by the U.S. Geological Survey.

A series of earthquakes shook the Anza area after hitting in the San Jacinto Mountains north of the Riverside County town Tuesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The largest was a magnitude 3.5 that struck 5 1/2 miles north-northwest of Anza about 3:57 p.m., which followed a magnitude 3.4 with an epicenter nearby at 3:41 p.m., USGS said.

Officials had preliminarily said the initial quake was the largest, a magnitude 3.7, before revising the figure down.

A magnitude 2.3 and a magnitude 2.1 quake also followed the initial one.

The largest quake was estimated to have weak shaking near the epicenter, but shaking from the 3.4 magnitude temblor was estimated to be slightly stronger. People reported feeling them from San Bernardino to San Diego, USGS said.

There were no reports of damage or injury.