Four robbery suspects in a Tesla were arrested after a high-speed pursuit in San Bernardino County on July 5, 2023. (California Highway Patrol)

Four robbery suspects were arrested after a high-speed pursuit in San Bernardino County on Wednesday.

The suspects’ vehicle, a white Tesla, was spotted on the 210 freeway and was wanted in connection to several robberies throughout Riverside, according to California Highway Patrol.

When officers attempted to pull the suspects over, they refused to stop and sped off instead, leading CHP on a high-speed pursuit.

During the chase, the suspects crashed into another vehicle, causing severe damage to the suspect vehicle’s front hood while ending the pursuit.

Photos from the scene show the driver’s side hood, side mirrors and front tires were destroyed from the collision.

As officers searched the vehicle, they discovered a bounty of stolen goods including clothing, fashion accessories, sneakers and dozens of designer perfumes and colognes.

Over 75 stolen items were discovered in the vehicle, CHP said.

Four suspects were taken into custody. Their identities have not been released.

No injuries were reported during the incident. as the case remains under investigation.